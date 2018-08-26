AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: August 24, 2018

Piar and Bauer

Golf | Grace Piar

Piar captured the Madison County small-school division title after shooting an 8-over-79 in the county tournament on Aug. 14 at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The Marquette Catholic freshman won the small-school individual title by six strokes and helped her team win the small-school team title for the second year in a row.

SMALL-SCHOOL INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS

2014 — Sara Gwillim, Civic Memorial

2015 — Sara Gwillim, Civic Memorial

2016 — Canceled

2017 — Bailey Sharpmack, Roxana

2018 — Grace Piar, Marquette

Golf | Kolten Bauer

Bauer, a senior for Marquette Catholic, shot a 4-under-68 to garner medalist honors at the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 16 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. The efforts also helped the Explorers nab the small-school crown with a 321 to defend their title.

INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS (Since 2014)

2014 — Michael Holtz, Marquette

2015 — Michael Holtz, Marquette

2016 — Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville

2017 — Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville and Jack Patterson, Marquette

2018 — Kolten Bauer, Marquette

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter