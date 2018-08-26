AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: August 24, 2018

Piar and Bauer
Golf | Grace Piar
Piar captured the Madison County small-school division title after shooting an 8-over-79 in the county tournament on Aug. 14 at the Legacy Golf Course in Granite City. The Marquette Catholic freshman won the small-school individual title by six strokes and helped her team win the small-school team title for the second year in a row.
SMALL-SCHOOL INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS
2014 — Sara Gwillim, Civic Memorial
2015 — Sara Gwillim, Civic Memorial
2016 — Canceled
2017 — Bailey Sharpmack, Roxana
2018 — Grace Piar, Marquette
Golf | Kolten Bauer
Bauer, a senior for Marquette Catholic, shot a 4-under-68 to garner medalist honors at the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 16 at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River. The efforts also helped the Explorers nab the small-school crown with a 321 to defend their title.
INDIVIDUAL CHAMPS (Since 2014)
2014 — Michael Holtz, Marquette
2015 — Michael Holtz, Marquette
2016 — Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville
2017 — Ben Tyrrell, Edwardsville and Jack Patterson, Marquette
2018 — Kolten Bauer, Marquette
