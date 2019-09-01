AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: August 30, 2019

Piar and O'Keefe

Golf | Gracie Piar

Piar finished with co-medalist honors at the Marquette Blast-Off Tournament on Aug. 24 at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course. The Marquette Catholic sophomore shot a 78 to tie O’Fallon’s Briana McMinn for first place in the 17-team tournament. Piar earned her second medal at the Blast-Off tournament. Last year, she finished in a three-way tie for third with an 81. Piar is one of four returning players from last year’s Marquette team that placed fifth in the Class A state tournament, the best in program history. Piar was the Explorers’ top golfer in the 2018 season with a 39.7 average.

Golf | Aiden O’Keefe

O’Keefe began his prep golf career with a pair of second-place tournament finishes. The Marquette Catholic freshman finished in a three-way tie for second with a 77 in the season-opening Hickory Stick Classic on Aug. 19 at Belk Park in Wood River. He helped the Explorers finish fourth in the team standings. Three days later, O’Keefe finished second with a 79 in the small-school division of the Madison County Tournament at Belk Park. His effort helped Marquette win the small-school division championship with a 347. O’Keefe is one of four freshmen on this year’s roster.

