AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 13, 2019

Lane and Woods

Basketball | Grant Lane

Lane helped the Civic Memorial boys basketball team celebrate its first victory of the season by scoring the game-winning basket with two seconds left in the Eagles’ 37-35 home win over the Staunton Bulldogs on Dec. 4. The CM senior rebounded a missed shot from Noah Turbyfill and scored to break the 35-35 tie. It highlighted an 8-0 run for CM, which came into the contest at 0-4. The 6-foot-6 Lane is playing his second varsity season with the Eagles. He began his senior year with 9 points against Taylorville on Nov. 25. Lane finished with 8 points — including 6 in the fourth quarter — and a season-high 8 rebounds against Staunton.

Basketball | Moory Woods

Woods turned in strong performances in back-to-back road games against Jersey and Paducah Tilghman. The Alton senior scored 13 points to help the Redbirds pull off an 83-66 victory at Jersey on Dec. 6. The next night, he finished with 14 in Alton’s 71-66 win over Paducah (Ky.) Tilghman in the Black Diamond Shootout in Marion. Woods earned Most Valuable Player honors for the Redbirds in the shootout. Woods, who helped Alton win 23 games and a Class 4A regional title a year ago, has scored in double figures 4 times this season. He began his senior year with a 21-point effort against Carnahan on Nov. 27 at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

