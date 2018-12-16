AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 14, 2018

Sims and Snipes

Wrestling | Garrett Sims

Sims picked up his 100th career victory after pinning Cahokia’s Edwin Johnson on Dec. 7 in a quadrangular match that also included Mascoutah and Collinsville at Mascoutah High School. The Alton senior is now 100-42 with the Redbirds. Sims, a three-time sectional qualifier, is competing in his fourth season with the Alton wrestling squad.

SIMS’ SEASON RECORDS

Freshman — 28-18

Sophomore — 34-13

Junior — 31-13

Senior — 7-1

Basketball | Adrenna Snipes

Snipes helped the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team pull off a 44-39 home victory over the Jersey Panthers on Dec. 6 by scoring 23 points with 5 rebounds, 5 steals and 3 assists. The freshman hit the 20-point mark for the third time this season. Snipes also helped the Explorers beat the Panthers for the second year in a row.

SNIPES’ SEASON STATISTICS (ENTERING THIS WEEK)

16.3 points per game, 5.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 6.1 steals

