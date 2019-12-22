AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 20, 2019

Lacey and Huffman

Basketball | Ivoree Lacey

Lacey helped the Alton girls basketball team get back on the winning track by turning in strong performances in the Redbirds’ road victories over Granite City and Carnahan. The Alton senior center finished with 9 points and 9 rebounds to lift her team to a 51-39 victory over Granite City on Dec. 12 that snapped an eight-game losing streak. Two days later, Lacey finished with 21 points and 13 rebounds to help Alton cruise to a 56-19 victory over Carnahan in St. Louis. It marked the first time AHS had won consecutive games since winning 3 straight in Dec. 2017. The 5-foot-11 Lacey is playing in her fourth season with the Redbirds, who entered this week with a 3-8 record.

Basketball | Gavin Huffman

Huffman helped the Roxana boys basketball team begin its South Central Conference season on a high note on Dec. 13, scoring 30 points with eight 3-pointers in the Shells’ 81-50 road victory over Hillsboro. The junior went 10 for 16 from the floor and 2 for 2 from the free-throw line. It’s Huffman’s second 30-point game of his prep basketball career. He scored 30 against Metro East Lutheran in a non-conference game last season. Heading into this week, Huffman is the Shells’ leading scorer at 20 points per game. The two-time all-SCC selection has scored in double figures 8 times this season.

