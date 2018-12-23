AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 21, 2018

Clay and Robinson

Basketball | Donovan Clay

Clay, a senior for Alton, was the hero for the Redbirds in a 59-57 win over Collinsville on Dec. 14. The 6-foot-7 Clay tipped in the game winner against the Kahoks with 0.4 seconds remaining. He helped the Redbirds go 1-1 last week. They lost to Jennings, 60-55, at the Ramey Shootout on Dec. 15 and entered this week at 4-5 for the season.

CLAY SCORING FOR WEEK OF DEC. 10-15

vs. Collinsville — 16 points

vs. Jennings — 25 points

Basketball | Aubrey Robinson

A junior for the EA-WR Oilers, Robinson has been a key contributor to their 9-4 start entering this week. Robinson poured in 18 points, while knocking down 3 treys in a 48-36 win over Waterloo in the Gibault Candy Cane Classic semifinals on Dec. 13. That win gave head coach Joe Parmentier the 300th of his basketball coaching career. It also propelled the Oilers into their second tourney championship game after winning the Dupo Cat Classic on Nov. 17. EA-WR lost 55-32 to Columbia in the finals at Gibault on Dec. 15.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter