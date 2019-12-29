AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 27, 2019

Elliott and Dublo

Hockey | Aiden Elliott

Elliott turned in a solid offensive performance for the Alton hockey team on Dec. 16 against the East Alton-Wood River Oilers at East Alton Ice Rink. The Alton freshman finished with four goals and an assist to lift the Redbirds to an 8-1 victory over the Oilers. It was the first four-goal game of Elliott’s prep hockey career. He also scored two goals in Alton’s 10-1 win over Bethalto on Nov. 18. Elliott, who helped the Redbirds snap a three-game losing streak, is the only freshman on the Alton varsity. He also plays with the St. Louis Junior Blues AAA hockey team. A year ago, Elliott played in an international tournament in Quebec with the Junior Blues.

Wrestling | Dillon Dublo

Dublo celebrated a pair of victories over Alton and Granite City in the 182-pound division on Dec. 19. The Civic Memorial junior won both matches by first-period pins. He pinned Alton’s Shane Scott with three seconds remaining in the first period and pinned Granite City’s Seth Brooks with 38 seconds left in the first. CM edged Alton 34-33, but lost to Granite City 42-33. Dublo is in his third season with the CM wrestling squad. When he was a freshman, he won a Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament title at 138 and qualified for sectionals. Dublo finished second at 182 in this year’s CM tournament on Dec. 7.

