AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 28, 2018

Vitali and Zupan

Caleb Vitali | Hockey

Vitali turned in strong efforts in goal in the Alton hockey team’s back-to-back victories over Columbia and Highland. The junior finished with 36 saves in the 3-2 win over Columbia on Dec. 17 and 12 saves in the 2-0 victory over Highland the next night. The Redbirds won back-to-back games for the first time this season and enter the holiday break with a 5-8-1 record.

VITALI’S SEASON STATISTICS

5-5-1, 51 goals allowed, 297 saves

Bryce Zupan | Basketball

After starting the season 0-8, Zupan, a senior, helped the Civic Memorial boys basketball team pick up its first two wins last week. The Eagles beat Father McGivney 62-25 on Dec. 18 and Roxana 55-50 on Dec. 21. Zupan was the leading scorer in both games with 17 points and 22 points respectively. He leads CM in points, rebounds, assists and steals.

ZUPAN’S SEASON STATISTICS THROUGH DEC. 21

17.1 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 2.7 APG, 1.7 SPG

