AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 6, 2019

Hall and Terry

Basketball | Anna Hall

Hall helped the Civic Memorial girls basketball team win its third straight Taylorville Holiday Tournament championship by scoring 74 points in five games. The effort earned the senior a spot on the all-tournament team for the second consecutive year. Hall, who plans to continue her basketball career at Missouri Southern next year, scored in double figures in all five games, including a season-high 24 points against Taylorville on Nov. 23. Last year, Hall was the Eagles’ top scorer at 17 points per game and earned all-state honors by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association.

Basketball | Brett Terry

Terry turned in a strong performance in the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip-Off Classic, scoring 53 points in four games and helping the Marquette Catholic boys basketball team place second in the 16-team tournament. The senior was named to the all-tournament team. Terry scored 22 points in the Explorers’ 39-25 win over Metro East Lutheran in the semifinals on Nov. 29 and 18 in the 64-60 overtime loss to Lift For Life in the championship game the following night. Terry, who helped the Marquette boys soccer team place second in the state tournament this fall, is playing his second varsity basketball season with the Explorers.

