AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: December 7, 2018

Sontag and Huffman

Basketball | Hannah Sontag

Sontag turned in strong performances in Civic Memorial’s victories over Waterloo and Belleville East last week. The CM sophomore scored 14 points in the Eagles’ 71-14 Mississippi Valley Conference victory over Waterloo on Nov. 29 at home. She finished with 16 points, including a 3-pointer midway through the fourth quarter, to lead CM to a 61-54 win over Belleville East on Dec. 1 in the Southern Illinois Girls Basketball Shootout in O’Fallon.

SEASON STATISTICS ENTERING MONDAY

11 ppg, nine 3-pointers, 16 steals, 17 rebounds, 7 assists

Basketball | Gavin Huffman

A sophomore for the Roxana Shells, Huffman is having a strong start to 2018. He helped lead Roxana to a pair of wins last week. He scored 27 points and drained 6 treys in a 51-33 win over rival EA-WR on Nov. 27 and had 10 points, 8 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 assists during a 66-54 win over Carrollton on Nov. 30. The Shells entered the week 4-2.

SEASON STATISTICS ENTERING MONDAY

17.8 ppg, 22 3-pointers, 16 steals, 34 rebounds, 11 assists

