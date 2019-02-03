AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 1, 2019

Hughes and Bertoletti

Khaila Hughes | Wrestling

Hughes won the 143-pound girls division of the Kyle Thrasher Tournament on Jan. 26 at Francis Howell High School. The Alton junior defeated Jefferson City’s Celeste Cash 9-0 in the championship match. She also had wins over Ritenour’s Taylor Engelmeyer in the quarterfinals and Northwest’s Kylee Parker in the semifinals. Hughes improved to 18-21.

HUGHES’ TOURNAMENT VICTORIES

Illinois Girls Folkstyle State Championships (Schoolgirl, 3-12-17)

Women’s Nationals (Schoolgirl, 5-21-17)

IWCOA Girls Sectional Tournament (146, 3-3-18)

IWCOA Girls State Tournament (146, 3-11-18)

Kyle Thrasher Girls Tournament (143, 1-26-19)

Christian Bertoletti | Bowling

Bertoletti became the first Roxana bowler to win a sectional championship after finishing in a tie for first with Collinsville’s Ethan Gardner with a 1,382 at the Alton Sectional on Jan. 21 at Bowl Haven. The senior also helped the Shells finish fourth in sectionals, making it the first time Roxana qualified for state as a team. Bertoletti finished 31st at the state tournament on Jan. 26 at St. Clair Bowl.

RIVERBEND SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS

Jason Krankel, Alton (2003)

Bill Netzhammer, Alton (2007, 2009)

Cody Netzhammer, Alton (2011)

Philip Meyer, Alton (2012)

Charles Orman, Alton (2014)

Christian Bertoletti, Roxana (2019)

