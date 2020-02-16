AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 14, 2020

Whitehead and Reams

Bowling | Taylor Whitehead

Whitehead qualified for sectional competition in girls bowling for the second year in a row after finishing 14th with a six-game score of 1,051 at the Jersey Regional on Feb. 8 at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville. The East Alton-Wood River senior became the school’s first sectional qualifier since 2015. Whitehead clinched a sectional berth by bowling a 223 and missing only one spare in the sixth and final game at regionals. Whitehead competed in sectionals last year while she was a member of the Marquette Catholic girls bowling team, but she didn’t qualify for state. She transferred to EA-WR at the beginning of the school year.

Basketball | Alex Reams

Reams helped the Civic Memorial boys basketball team defeat the Roxana Shells for the 11th straight time on Feb. 6, scoring a season-high 18 points in the Eagles’ 41-40 overtime win at Roxana’s Larry Milazzo Gymnasium. The CM senior scored 14 of his points in the second half and overtime periods. He also finished with 6 rebounds. Reams headed into this week as the Eagles’ leading scorer at 10 points per game. He has scored in double figures 8 times. Last year against Roxana in the Class 3A Breese Central Regional quarterfinals, Reams finished with 10 points to help CM pull off a 57-50 win.

