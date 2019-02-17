AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 15, 2019

Kahl and Snipes

Hockey | Nolan Kahl

Kahl was a scoring machine for the Bethalto Eagles after three MVCHA 1A playoff games. The junior scored 11 goals in the Eagles’ two-game sweep over East Alton-Wood River in a first-round series and finished with 8 goals in a 2-game sweep of Alton in the semifinals. Kahl scored six goals in the Eagles’ 12-9 first-game victory against EA-WR on Jan. 31, then poured in 5 goals in Bethalto’s 8-2 win in game two four days later. He scored 3 and 5 goals vs. Alton.

SEASON STATISTICS

49 goals, 17 assists, 66 points

Basketball | Adrenna Snipes

Snipes, a freshman for Marquette Catholic, had an unforgettable performance in her first IHSA playoff appearance. Snipes erupted for 40 points, 11 steals and 6 rebounds in a 53-41 win over Staunton in the Class 2A Staunton Regional semifinals on Feb. 6. She led the Explorers in points and steals. She couldn’t duplicate that on Feb. 7, scoring just 4 points in Marquette’s 58-18 loss to Greenville in the regional finale. The Explorers finished the season 21-10.

FINAL SEASON STATISTICS

17.9 points per game, 5.0 rebounds per game, 3.26 assists per game, 5.45 steals per game

