AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 21, 2020

Vitali and Hall

Hockey | Caleb Vitali

Vitali helped the Alton hockey team advance to the MVCHA 1A semifinals by turning in a strong performance in the Redbirds’ two-game sweep over East Alton-Wood River in a best-of-three first-round series. The senior goaltender finished with 17 saves in the 6-2 win over the Oilers in the first game on Feb. 11. The next night, Vitali finished with 17 saves in the Redbirds’ 7-0 victory that earned them a trip to the semifinals against last year’s 1A champion Triad. It was his first shutout of the season. Vitali entered this week with 8 wins and 641 saves. He competed in the MVCHA all-star game for the third consecutive year.

Basketball | Trey Hall

Hall is enjoying an outstanding sophomore season for the Civic Memorial boys basketball team this winter, averaging 9 points per game and leading the team in 3-pointers with 37. He helped the Eagles pick up a pair of home victories over Father McGivney and Rochester last week. Hall scored 14 points and grabbed 10 rebounds — the first double-double of his prep basketball career — in a 52-34 win over Father McGivney on Feb. 10. Five days later, he recorded another double-double in CM’s 43-37 win over Rochester, finishing with 16 points and 10 boards. Hall also finished with 6 points and 4 rebounds in a 62-32 loss to Mascoutah on Feb. 11.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter