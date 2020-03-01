AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 28, 2020

Caleb and Caine Tyus

Wrestling | Caleb Tyus

CM junior Caleb Tyus wrestled in the 12th state championship match in Eagles’ wrestling history on Feb. 22 at Champaign’s State Farm Center. He ended up taking second place after falling 7-2 to Washington’s Brody Norman in the Class 2A finals at 132 pounds. Caleb was 3-1 overall at state and finished the season 42-1. His 3 wins at state included a pin in 3:00, a 2-0 decision and an 8-0 decision in the semifinals over Rock Island’s Victor Guzman. The Eagles are now 6-6 in state championship matches. Caleb is now a 3-time state qualifier and finished third at 120 pounds as a sophomore after not medaling as a freshman.

Wrestling | Caine Tyus

Caine Tyus is a junior for the CM wrestling team and got to end his season on a high note on Feb. 22. Caine finished his campaign with a victory after beating Woodstock Marian’s Bryce Shelton 6-3 in the third-place match at 138 pounds in Class 2A. After losing in the semifinals on Feb. 21, Caine responded with a 4-0 decision over Kylan Montgomery of Mascoutah in the semifinal wrestlebacks before defeating Shelton. Caine was 4-1 overall at state and finished 42-4 on the season. He is now a 3-time state qualifier in 2A. After not medaling as a freshman, he finished sixth at 126 pounds as a sophomore.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter