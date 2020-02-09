AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 7, 2020

Skaggs and Phillips

Wrestling | Ben Skaggs

Skaggs turned in a strong performance in the 106-pound division for the Civic Memorial Eagles at the Mississippi Valley Conference Super Duals on Feb. 1 at Highland, winning all 5 matches by pin. The sophomore defeated Jersey’s Logan Czaia, Waterloo’s Ian Leifer, Highland’s Gage Pogue, Triad’s Devin Pace and Mascoutah’s Chris Tomlin to become 1 of 4 CM wrestlers to finish 5-0 in the 6-team dual-match tournament. Skaggs also earned first-team all-MVC honors for his efforts. Skaggs qualified for sectionals by placing second at 106 at the Class 2A Jersey Regional a year ago. He will compete in the Mascoutah Regional Saturday.

Wrestling | Antonia Phillips

A freshman for Alton, Phillips has been competing at the varsity level this season and enjoying some success. On Feb. 1, she got the opportunity to compete in the women’s division of the Kyle Thrasher Tournament at Francis Howell High in Missouri and won a title at 130 pounds. Phillips pinned Parkway South’s Janiah Jones, earned a 6-0 decision over Lily Shaffrey of Northwest (Cedar Hill), pinned Francis Howell’s Sydney Mcghee and had a 9-0 major decision in the finals over Lafayette’s Seraphina Blackmon to go 4-0. Phillips (13-17), who is also hearing-impaired, will compete in the Class 3A Granite City Regional Saturday.

