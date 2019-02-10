AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: February 8, 2019

Coleman and Hall

Jacob Coleman | Basketball

Coleman helped the Civic Memorial boys basketball team pull off a 69-67 overtime victory over Jersey at home on Feb. 1 by scoring 16 points and grabbing 8 rebounds; both were season highs. He was tops on the team in boards and second to Bryce Zupan’s 29 points on offense. CM avenged a 55-48 loss to Jersey on Dec. 7 and won its second Mississippi Valley Conference game of the season.

COLEMAN’S SEASON STATISTICS (ENTERING THIS WEEK)

6.1 points per game, 2.8 rebounds per game, 1.08 assists per game

Anna Hall | Basketball

Hall, a junior for Civic Memorial, joined the 1,000-point club for the Eagles on Jan. 28 during a 75-18 drubbing of Waterloo. Hall had 18 points and 11 rebounds in the win. She also paced CM with 17 points, while grabbing 7 boards and 8 steals in a 59-34 win over Triad on Jan. 31. The wins also helped the Eagles capture the Mississippi Valley Conference crown.

HALL’S SEASON STATISTICS (ENTERING THIS WEEK)

17.4 points per game, 9.5 rebounds per game, 2.72 steals per game

