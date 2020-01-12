AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 10, 2020

Hughes and Tyus

Wrestling | Kyle Hughes

Hughes won his first William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament title on Dec. 28 with a 7-4 victory over Zane Persinger of Neosho in the 285-pound finals match. The Alton senior finished with a 6-0 record in the two-day tournament at Granite City’s Memorial Gym. Hughes advanced to the championship match by defeating Washington’s Dylan Cooper 3-2 in double overtime in the semifinals. Hughes now has three tournament titles in his prep wrestling career. He also placed first in the Mascoutah Holiday Tournament and the Class 3A Granite City Regional last year.

Basketball | Kourtland Tyus

Tyus, a senior for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team, enjoyed a monster game on Dec. 27 during the Eagles 64-60 victory over Chicago Kenwood in the State Farm Classic in Bloomington. Tyus scored a game-high 21 points to accompany 5 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals and a block as CM avenged a 66-35 loss to Kenwood in 2018. She was also 3-of-4 beyond the 3-point arc. The win propelled the No. 6 seeded Eagles in the tournament into the semifinals. They ultimately finished fourth in the tourney. Tyus also secured her 1,000th career point in the win. She averages 13.2 points per game and a team-best 3.3 assists on the season.

