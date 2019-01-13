AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 11, 2019

Fandrey and Tyus

Basketball | Kamryn Fandrey

Fandrey helped the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team remain undefeated in Prairie State Conference play by turning in season-high efforts in points and steals in the Explorers’ 51-19 win at Nokomis on Jan. 3. The freshman scored 16 points with three 3-pointers and finished with 8 steals. Marquette improved to 3-0 in PSC play with the win over the Redskins.

FANDREY’S SEASON STATISTICS ENTERING THIS WEEK

6.8 points per game, 2.5 rebounds per game, 2.37 steals per game

Wrestling | Caleb Tyus

Tyus won his third tournament championship of the season after coming out on top in the 120-pound division of the Murdale Wrestling Tournament at Carbondale High School on Jan. 5. The Civic Memorial sophomore defeated Marion’s Gaige Owens in the 120 championship match.

TYUS’ TOURNAMENT VICTORIES

Civic Memorial Holiday Tournament (12-2-17 and 12-1-18)

‘The Munch’ Pontiac Invitational (12-9-17)

Mascoutah Invitational Tournament (12-16-17 and 12-15-18)

Murdale Wrestling Tournament (1-5-19)

