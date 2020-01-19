AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 17, 2020

Standefer and Wells

Tori Standefer | Basketball

After missing all of last season because of a knee injury, Standefer is enjoying an outstanding junior season for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team this winter. She entered this week averaging 9.9 points per game and has scored in double digits 9 times. In the Eagles’ 53-39 victory over Breese Central in the Paws Shootout on Jan. 4 at Central High, Standefer scored a career-high 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter, to earn CM’s player of the game honors. She also scored 15 in the 77-25 victory over Mascoutah on Jan. 9, helping the Eagles remain undefeated in Mississippi Valley Conference play at 5-0.

Jake Wells | Basketball

Wells helped the East Alton-Wood River boys basketball team snap a seven-game losing streak by recording a double-double in the Oilers’ 58-48 victory over the Waterloo Bulldogs on Jan. 11 at Memorial Gymnasium. The senior finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds, his first double-double of the season. He also scored in double figures for the ninth consecutive game and is currently the team’s top scorer at 10.7 points per game. After topping Waterloo, EA-WR won its first game since Dec. 11 and celebrated its first victory at home after losing its first four contests there.

