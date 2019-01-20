AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 18, 2019

Buhs and Neely

Basketball | Harper Buhs

Buhs helped the Civic Memorial girls basketball team remain undefeated in Mississippi Valley Conference play by scoring a team-high 16 points in the Eagles’ 43-41 road victory over Highland on Jan. 10. It’s the first time this season the CM sophomore scored in double figures. The Eagles improved to 6-0 in MVC play with four games remaining and completed the season sweep over Highland.

BUHS’ STATISTICS ENTERING THIS WEEK

5.4 points per game, 2.9 rebounds per game, 1.59 assists per game, 2.14 steals per game

Hockey | Connor Neely

Neely finished with 3 goals and 2 assists in the Alton hockey team’s 12-0 win over the Highland Bulldogs on Jan. 8. It’s the third time this season the Alton senior has scored multiple goals in a game. Neely also helped his team pick up its sixth victory of the season, surpassing last year’s win total of five.

NEELY’S STATISTICS ENTERING THIS WEEK

13 goals, 12 assists, 25 points

