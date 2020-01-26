AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 24, 2020

Moore and Vassos

Bowling | Matthew Moore

Moore turned in a strong performance for the Civic Memorial boys bowling team at the Jersey Regional on Jan. 18 at Tri-County Bowl in Jerseyville, finishing second with a 6-game score of 1,298. The CM senior shot a 268 in the sixth and final game to help him earn a medal in the 10-team tournament. Moore, who averaged a 182 this season, finished second by just 7 pins to individual champion Mike Wells of Taylorville. He also helped the Eagles finish fourth with a 5,605 to clinch their second straight sectional appearance. A year ago, Moore bowled just one game in regionals.

Hockey | Joseph Vassos

Vassos helped the East Alton-Wood River hockey team pick up its first win of the season on Jan. 14 by scoring 2 goals in the Oilers’ come-from-behind, 3-2 victory over the Bethalto Eagles at East Alton Ice Arena. The senior, who has just 4 goals this season, finished with his first 2-goal performance of his prep hockey career. Vassos, who has played with the EA-WR hockey program since he was a freshman, also had a goal apiece against Belleville and Highland. EA-WR snapped a 22-game losing streak with the win over Bethalto. The Oilers were 0-19 before their contest with the Eagles.

