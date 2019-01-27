AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 25, 2019

Madrey and Smith
Gordon Madrey | Bowling
Madrey captured the individual championship of the Taylorville Regional after placing first with a 1,315 at the 11-team regional tournament on Jan. 14 at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur. The Civic Memorial senior also helped his team qualify for sectionals as the Eagles placed second behind regional champion Alton with a 5,814. Madrey became the first CM bowler to win a regional championship.
MADREY’S SCORES AT TAYLORVILLE REGIONAL
First game — 256
Second game — 197
Third game — 174
Fourth game — 275
Fifth game — 189
Sixth game — 224
Malik Smith | Basketball
Smith earned all-tournament honors at the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic at Belleville East High School after finishing as the Alton Redbirds’ leading scorer with 46 points in three games. The senior also helped the Redbirds win the eight-team tournament with a 3-0 record. Alton cruised past Normandy 76-36 in the first round, knocked off previously undefeated Trinity Catholic 64-62 in the semifinals and defeated Chaminade 67-59 in the championship game. Smith scored in double figures during all three games.
SMITH’S TOURNAMENT STATISTICS
Normandy — 13 points
Trinity Catholic — 14 points
Chaminade — 19 points
Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter