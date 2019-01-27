AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 25, 2019

Madrey and Smith

Gordon Madrey | Bowling

Madrey captured the individual championship of the Taylorville Regional after placing first with a 1,315 at the 11-team regional tournament on Jan. 14 at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur. The Civic Memorial senior also helped his team qualify for sectionals as the Eagles placed second behind regional champion Alton with a 5,814. Madrey became the first CM bowler to win a regional championship.

MADREY’S SCORES AT TAYLORVILLE REGIONAL

First game — 256

Second game — 197

Third game — 174

Fourth game — 275

Fifth game — 189

Sixth game — 224

Malik Smith | Basketball

Smith earned all-tournament honors at the Chick-fil-A Basketball Classic at Belleville East High School after finishing as the Alton Redbirds’ leading scorer with 46 points in three games. The senior also helped the Redbirds win the eight-team tournament with a 3-0 record. Alton cruised past Normandy 76-36 in the first round, knocked off previously undefeated Trinity Catholic 64-62 in the semifinals and defeated Chaminade 67-59 in the championship game. Smith scored in double figures during all three games.

SMITH’S TOURNAMENT STATISTICS

Normandy — 13 points

Trinity Catholic — 14 points

Chaminade — 19 points

