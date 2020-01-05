AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 3, 2020

Tyus and Robinson

Wrestling | Caleb Tyus

A junior for the Civic Memorial Eagles, Tyus is off to a torrid start to the 2019-20 season. On Dec. 21, he kept his perfect season intact, winning a championship at 132 pounds at the Mascoutah Invitational. Tyus had a first-round bye and then won via pin, tech fall and another pin to advance to the finals, where he pinned Mattoon’s Kiefer Duncan in 4:44. He also won a title at the CM Tournament and was 12-0 on the season after his Mascoutah crown. Tyus is ranked fifth in the state at 132, according to illinoismatmen.com.

Basketball | Aubrey Robinson

Robinson, an EA-WR senior, helped the Oilers win a tournament championship on Dec. 21, earning tourney MVP in the process. EA-WR defeated Waterloo 41-28 in the title tilt of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic to capture the championship. That came on the heels of a 38-30 win over host Gibault on Dec. 17 and a 42-27 victory over Columbia on Dec. 19. The win over Columbia was the first for the Oilers since 2005. Robinson garnered Candy Cane MVP, helping lead a solid defensive effort by EA-WR in the tourney. Robinson scored 8 points in the title game against Waterloo. The Oilers were 9-4 after the championship.

