AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 31, 2020

Niemeyer and McGee

Wrestling | Aaron Niemeyer

Niemeyer celebrated a championship at the Rocket Invite on Jan. 25 at Rochester High School, placing first in the 106-pound division. The East Alton-Wood River sophomore knocked off Quincy Notre Dame’s Curtis Steinkamp 1-0 in the title match. He finished 3-0 in the tournament and improved to 31-4 overall. After getting a first-round bye, Niemeyer got pins over Rochester’s Cody Parnell and Springfield Lanphier’s Talya Rynders in the quarterfinals and semifinals, respectively, to advance to the title match. Niemeyer, a Class 1A sectional qualifier at 106 last year, was the only EA-WR wrestler to win a title in the 13-team Rochester tournament.

Basketball | Iggy McGee

McGee, a senior for Marquette Catholic, was key in the Explorers capturing the Okawville Invite title on Jan. 25. He was named Dave Luechtefeld Defensive Player of the Tournament for his efforts. The Explorers limited opponents to 42 points per game, while averaging 63 points on offense. They beat Carlyle 62-53, Roxana 65-37 and finally Wesclin 63-36 in the finals. Wesclin only had one field goal in the first half. McGee was the catalyst on that defense, while also scoring 25 points in the 3 victories. The Explorers finished second at the Metro East Lutheran Turkey Tip Off and Columbia/Freeburg Holiday Tournament earlier this season.

