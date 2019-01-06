AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: January 4, 2019

Hughes and Hemann

Kyle Hughes | Wrestling

Hughes finished second in the 285-pound division of the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament at Granite City High. The Alton junior lost 13-2 to CBC’s Harrison Diffley in the championship match on Dec. 29. Hughes competed at the Schmitt tournament for the second time. He placed 13th in 2017.

HUGHES’ TOURNAMENT FINISHES

First: Mascoutah Tournament (285, 12-15-18)

Second: William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament (285, 12-29-18)

Third: Mascoutah Tournament (285, 12-16-17)

Third: Class 3A Quincy Regional (285, 2-3-18)

Nick Hemann | Basketball

Hemann earned Most Valuable Player honors at the Freeburg-Columbia Holiday Tournament after scoring 58 points in 5 games. The senior also helped the Marquette Explorers beat the Columbia Eagles 45-41 in the championship game for their third straight tournament crown and their sixth in the last eight years. Hemann is averaging 12 points per game this year.

HEMANN’S STATISTICS AT FREEBURG-COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT

11 points: Waterloo (Dec. 26)

16 points: Gibault (Dec. 27)

11 points: Freeburg (Dec. 27)

5 points: Valmeyer (Dec. 28)

15 points: Columbia (Dec. 29)

