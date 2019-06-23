AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: June 21, 2019

Stimac

Golf | John Stimac

After 4 tries to win the Greater Godfrey Open, Stimac, a 2011 East Alton-Wood River High grad, finally made it happen on June 16.

Stimac fired a 4-under-138 to be the 2019 Godfrey Open champ at Rolling Hills Golf Course in Godfrey. He found himself in fifth place after the first day, shooting par-71. He responded on Day 2 by not missing a green and shooting a 4-under-67 to capture the championship.

The tournament was not flighted this year with only 49 entries.

Stimac won by 2 strokes over Andrew Hopkins and defending champion Corey Choate, who each shot 2-under-140.

