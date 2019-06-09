AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: June 7, 2019

Johnson

Softball | Jada Johnson

Johnson helped the Marquette Catholic softball team capture the Prairie State Conference title by going 2 for 3 with a double, 3 runs scored and 2 RBIs in the Explorers’ 11-0 road victory over Nokomis on May 28. The Marquette junior finished with a .443 batting average — second on the team to Kiley Beth Kirchner’s .574 — and a team-high 39 RBIs. With the win over Nokomis, Marquette wrapped up its 2019 season at 21-9 overall and 4-0 in conference play. Johnson has played with the Explorers for 3 years and has batted .386 with 67 RBIs and a pair of all-PSC awards.

