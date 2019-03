Golenor and Rivers

Jacob Golenor | Basketball

Golenor helped the Roxana boys basketball team clinch its first winning season in three years by turning in a strong effort in the Shells’ regular-season finale against East Alton-Wood River on Feb. 22 at EA-WR’s Memorial Gymnasium. The Roxana junior forward scored 16 points to lead his team to a 50-41 victory over the Oilers. He also helped the Shells beat EA-WR for the second time this season. With the win, Roxana wrapped up its regular season at 17-14 after winning just six games last year.

SEASON STATISTICS (HEADING INTO THIS WEEK)

8.1 points per game, 45 assists, 27 steals

Josh Rivers | Basketball

Rivers was the hero for the Redbirds on Feb. 20 in Alton. The senior forward drained an off-balance 3-pointer at the buzzer to lead the Redbirds past powerhouse Belleville West 44-43. The game-winning trey came on the heels of a monstrous one-handed dunk in traffic over several West defenders in the fourth quarter by Rivers. He finished with a team-best 10 points in the win. He followed up with 11 points on Feb. 22 on senior night as the Birds edged O’Fallon 50-47 in their final regular season game. Alton entered the Class 4A Collinsville Regional this week at 21-10 and on a 4-game winning streak.

