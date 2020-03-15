AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 13, 2020

Vickrey and Hall

Riley Vickrey | Track and Field

Vickrey began her senior season with the Marquette Catholic girls track team on a high note on March 7, earning two medals at the Class 1A Jacksonville Indoor Invitational at Illinois College. The three-time state qualifier won the 1,600-meter run with a time of 5:23.64, beating Bushnell-Prairie City’s Maleigha Huston by less than three-tenths of a second. She also helped the 1,600-meter relay team — which included sister Kailey Vickrey, Sammy Hentrich and Nathaliah Buttry — place second with a 4:29.35. Vickrey’s effort helped the Explorers finish in a tie for third with Okaw Valley in the team standings with 37 points.

Anna Hall | Basketball

Hall enjoyed an outstanding senior season for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team this winter. She picked up a pair of all-state awards in Class 3A, earning first-team honors from the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and being named honorable mention from the Associated Press. Hall finished her prep basketball career with five all-state awards. She was named to the IBCA all-state team for the third consecutive year and the AP all-state squad for the second straight year. Hall averaged 16.4 points and 6.7 rebounds per game and helped the Eagles finish with 29 wins and a Class 3A Triad Regional title.

