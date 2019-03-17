AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 15, 2019

Hartrich and Niemeier

Basketball | Chris Hartrich

Hartrich earned his first all-state award of his prep basketball career after being named on the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Class 1A-2A all-state team. The Marquette Catholic senior was named on the Class 2A special mention list after averaging 11.7 points per game and helping the Explorers finish with 30 victories and capture a Class 2A regional championship. He also was named on the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association all-state team last fall and earned a spot on the IHSA All-Academic Team in February.

Track and Field | Maura Niemeier

Niemeier turned in an outstanding debut for the Civic Memorial girls track team on March 9 at the Jersey Indoor Thaw at Principia College. The CM freshman won a pair of events at the indoor event, placing first in the long jump in 17 feet and in the triple jump in 35 feet, 4 inches. Niemeier finished eighth in the 200 meters and 11th in the 60-meter dash. Niemeier was coming off a strong basketball season in which she helped the CM girls basketball team win 29 games and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships.

