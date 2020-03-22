AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 20, 2020

Huffman and Hughes

Basketball | Gavin Huffman

Huffman earned the first all-state awards of his prep basketball career this winter as he was named to the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and Associated Press Class 2A teams. The Roxana junior was named honorable mention on the all-state lists after averaging 18 points per game, setting a school record for career 3-pointers with 280 and helping the Shells’ boys basketball team win 23 games and share the South Central Conference championship with Pana. Huffman also was named to the all-SCC boys basketball team for the third year in a row, earning first-team honors.

Wrestling | Kyle Hughes

Hughes was named to the all-Southwestern Conference wrestling team for the third year in a row. The Alton senior earned third-team honors at 285. Hughes was named to the first team in his junior year and was selected to the second team during his sophomore season. This year, Hughes finished 33-8, won a championship in the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Tournament, placed second in tournaments at Mascoutah and Mary Institute-Country Day School and had a third-place finish at the Class 3A Granite City Regional. He was one of five Alton wrestlers named to the all-SWC team.

