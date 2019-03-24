AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 22, 2019

Aiello and Clay

Kaylyn Aiello | Soccer

Aiello was a scoring machine for the Civic Memorial girls soccer team in the Metro Cup Tournament. The freshman scored seven goals in the tournament to help the Eagles finish third in the Puma bracket with a 3-1 record. CM defeated Mount Vernon 5-0 on March 11, Harrisburg 5-3 on March 12 and Father McGivney 3-1 on March 15 before falling to Wesclin 2-0 on March 16. Aiello, one of seven freshmen on the squad, scored three goals against Mount Vernon, two against Harrisburg and two against Father McGivney. She also finished with three assists.

Donovan Clay | Basketball

Last week put an exclamation point on a fabulous senior season for Clay with the Alton boys basketball team. After averaging 16.2 points for the Redbirds this season and helping them finish 23-11 and win the Class 4A Collinsville Regional title, he finished by earning all-state recognition. Clay was a first-team all-state selection in 4A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association and the Chicago Sun Times. He was an honorable mention on the Associated Press all-state team, too. Clay will play hoops at Valparaiso next year.

