AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 29, 2019

Ulrich and Winfree

Track | Jayden Ulrich

Ulrich celebrated a state championship on March 23 after winning the shot put in the Class 2A girls division of the Illinois Top Times indoor championship meet at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington. The East Alton-Wood River sophomore finished with a personal-best throw of 42 feet, 5.5 inches. Ulrich placed in the Illinois Top Times meet for the second year in a row; she came in third in the shot put last spring. Ulrich began the 2019 season on March 9 with the victory in the shot put at the Jersey Indoor Thaw at Principia College.

Softball | Kiley Winfree

Winfree helped the Roxana softball team defeat the Civic Memorial Eagles in come-from-behind fashion on March 20 at the Bethalto Sports Complex. The Roxana junior finished with four hits, including a grand slam with one out in the top of the seventh, to lead the Shells to a 15-12 victory. She had a double and scored three runs. Roxana was trailing 12-9 going into the top of the seventh before Winfree hit her grand slam that put her team up for good. It was also her first home run of her prep softball career.

