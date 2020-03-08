AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 6, 2020

Spencer Cox and Noah Clancy

Spencer Cox | Basketball

A senior for the Marquette Catholic Explorers, Cox helped lead his squad to the Class 2A Roxana Regional championship on Feb. 28. He scored 20 points to lead all scorers as the Explorers topped the host Shells 35-25 in the regional title tilt. The 5-foot-11 guard netted 13 of his points in the second half of the win. His 3-pointer at the 7:18 mark of the fourth quarter put the Explorers up for good in the game at 24-22. They had fallen behind 22-19 before Cox had a pair of free throws and the trey to kick start a 10-0 spree and help Marquette capture its second straight regional title and fourth in 5 seasons.

Noah Clancy | Swimming

Clancy earned his third all-state medal in swimming after finishing fourth with a time of 49.62 seconds in the 100-yard backstroke at the IHSA Swimming and Diving Championships on Feb. 29 in Evanston. The Alton senior became the school’s first swimmer to earn all-state honors in three consecutive years. He also finished ninth as a sophomore and third as a junior; both were in the backstroke. Clancy, who plans to attend Missouri S&T next year, competed at state for the fourth time. He also swam in the 200-yard intermediate medley, but came up one place short of qualifying for finals. Clancy won sectional titles in the backstroke and the IM this year.

