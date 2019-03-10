AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: March 8, 2019

Tyus and Womack

Kourtland Tyus | Basketball

Tyus was named to the Class 3A-4A Illinois Basketball Coaches Association all-state team for the second year in a row after turning in another strong season for the Civic Memorial girls basketball team. The junior was named to the third team this year after being named special mention in 2017-18. Tyus averaged 10 points, 5 assists and 4 steals per game and helped the Eagles win 29 games and capture Mississippi Valley Conference and Class 3A regional championships this winter. She joined teammate Anna Hall, who was an IBCA first-team selection.

Ju’Qui Womack | Track and Field

Womack is off to a sizzling start in his senior season with the Alton boys track and field team. He has three first-place finishes, including two in the Roger Minton Indoor Invite on Feb. 23 in Marion. Womack came out on top in the triple jump in 43 feet, 5 inches and helped the 800-meter relay team — which also included Jaden Singleton, Dasani Stewart and Joe Morrissey — pick up a victory in 1:35.65 in the Roger Minton meet. The effort helped the Redbirds share the team title with Mascoutah with 110 points at the 14-team event.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter