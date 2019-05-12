AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 10, 2019

Woelfel and Weiner

Track | Jackalynn Woelfel

Woelfel captured the high jump championship at the Mississippi Valley Conference meet on May 3 at Mascoutah. The Civic Memorial sophomore jumped a personal-best 5 feet, 1 inch to win her first MVC title of her prep career after finishing sixth a year ago. Besides the high jump victory, Woelfel also placed sixth in the triple jump and the 300-meter hurdles at the six-team conference meet, where CM finished fifth with 45.5 points. Woelfel picked up her fifth high jump victory of the season.

Track | Lauren Weiner

Weiner celebrated the first Southwestern Conference championship of her prep track career after coming out on top in the pole vault in a personal-best 9 feet, 8 inches at the conference meet on May 1 at Belleville West High School. The Alton junior surpassed her previous mark of 9-7 that was set at the Collinsville Invitational on April 26. She is also the school’s record holder in the pole vault. Besides the SWC meet, Weiner also had pole vault wins at the Collinsville Invitational, the Madison County large-school meet and the Southwestern Illinois Relays.