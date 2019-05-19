AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 17, 2019

Vickrey and Wong

Track and Field | Riley Vickrey

Vickrey helped the Marquette Catholic girls track and field team win its first sectional championship in program history by turning in a solid performance at the Class 1A Carlinville Sectional on May 9. The junior earned three medals, winning the 1,600 in 5:37.63 and the 3,200 in 11:52.03 and helping the 1,600-meter relay team place second in 4:29.9. Marquette scored 83 points in the sectional and qualified for state in nine events.

Softball | Tami Wong

Wong turned in strong efforts at the plate in Alton’s victories over Collinsville and Granite City last week. The senior went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the 5-2 road victory over Collinsville on May 6. Three days later, Wong went 3 for 4 with 3 runs scored, a home run and 2 RBIs in an 11-1 home win over Granite City. The Redbirds clinched their sixth winning season in seven years with the victory over Granite City. Wong entered Monday with a .634 batting average, 6 home runs and 34 RBIs.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter