AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 24, 2019

Ulrich, McCluskey and Bower

Track & Field | Jayden Ulrich

Ulrich captured her first prep state championship in track and field after winning the shot put with a personal-best throw of 46 feet, 9.5 inches at the Class 2A state meet on May 18 at Eastern Illinois University’s O’Brien Field. The EA-WR sophomore also finished second in the discus with a 139-11, making her the first girl in program history to earn two all-state medals in the same year as well as the program’s first ever state champ. Ulrich now has three all-state medals in her two-year prep track career. She placed fourth in the shot put in 2018.

Tennis | Daniel McCluskey and Andrew Bower

The talented Marquette Catholic doubles duo punched their ticket to state together for the second straight year at the Class A Triad Sectional on May 18. McCluskey, a senior, and Bower, a junior, also captured their second consecutive sectional title. After receiving a first-round bye, the tandem swept through their next 3 matches, 6-0, 6-0, then 6-0, 6-2 and finally 6-0, 6-1. Last season McCluskey and Bower went 4-2 at state and reached the consolation quarterfinals.

