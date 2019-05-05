AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 3, 2019

Sechrest and Epps

Track & Field | Hannah Sechrest

Sechrest won a pair of high jump titles in a span of four days for EA-WR girls track and field. The sophomore placed first in 4 feet, 11 inches at the Madison County small-school division meet on April 22 at Charles Raich Field in Roxana and with a personal-best 5-2 at the Collinsville Invitational on April 26, giving her five high jump victories in her prep track career. Sechrest won the county small-school high jump title for the second year in a row and helped the Oilers win the team championship with 75 points.

SECHREST’S HIGH JUMP WINS

Madison County Small-School Meet (4-23-18 and 4-22-19); Prairie State Conference Meet (4-30-18); Roxana Relays (4-15-19); Collinsville Invitational (4-26-19)

Track & Field | Jeanea Epps

Epps helped Alton girls track and field capture its first Madison County large-school championship on April 23 at Triad High School. The Alton senior won the 100 and 200-meter dashes and helped the 400-meter relay team — with Sierra Stahlschmidt, Taylor Arnold and Renee Raglin — finish first. The Redbirds scored 167 points to snap Edwardsville’s 18-year streak as large-school champs. Epps also placed first in the 100 at the Collinsville Invitational on April 26 and helped the Redbirds place second to Belleville East.

EPPS’ TIMES AT COUNTY MEET

100 — 12.34 seconds (first); 200 — 25.95 seconds (first); 4x100 — 49.78 seconds (first); 4x200 — 1:49.56 (third)

