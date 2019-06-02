AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: May 31, 2019

Havis and Stilts

Track & Field | Cassius Havis

Havis earned the first all-state medal of his prep track and field career, placing eighth with a time of 1:57.29 at the Class 3A state meet on May 25 in Charleston. The Alton junior qualified for the finals by placing ninth in preliminaries the day before. Havis joined senior Deonte McGoy — who finished sixth in the 100 — as the only Alton all-state medalists. Havis advanced to state by placing first in the 800 at the 3A Bloomington Sectional on May 16, his first sectional title. He also participated in the 3,200-meter relay at state his freshman year.

Baseball | Adam Stilts

Stilts helped the Alton baseball team reach the regional finals for the first time since 2016 by tossing a complete-game, 3-0 victory over the Belleville East Lancers in the Class 4A Alton Regional semifinals on May 23. The Alton senior gave up just one hit, struck out nine and walked only one batter to lift his team to victory. Stilts, who plans to continue his baseball career at Lewis and Clark Community College next year, also went one for two with a walk at the plate. The Redbirds lost to Edwardsville 8-1 in the regional finals on May 25.

