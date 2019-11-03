AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 1, 2019

Figueroa and Atkinson

Luke Atkinson | Soccer

Atkinson helped the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team capture its second sectional title in three years by scoring the game-winning goal in the Explorers’ 1-0 victory over the Riverton/Tri-City Hawknadoes in the Class 1A Sacred Heart-Griffin Sectional championship match on Oct. 25 in Springfield. The senior received a pass from his brother, Justin, and scored a header with 3:40 left in the match to break the scoreless tie. Luke Atkinson scored his ninth goal of the season — tripling his total from last year — and his fourth in the postseason. He also scored a goal in Marquette’s 4-0 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin in the sectional semifinals on Oct. 22.

Isabel Figueroa | Powerlifting

Figueroa celebrated her third straight national championship in powerlifting after placing first in the 185-pound weight class in the Teen 2 division (16-17 years old) of the USA Powerlifting Raw Nationals on Oct. 20 in Lombard, Ill. The Alton High senior finished with a squat of 419 pounds, a bench press of 220 and a deadlift of 380 for a total of 1,020 pounds. She also finished 27th out of 50 in the open division (14 and over). Figueroa has a total of 14 victories since she started powerlifting in 2016. Two years ago, she won her first world championship in suburban Chicago. She is ranked fourth in the world in the Teen 2 division, according to openpowerlifting.com.

