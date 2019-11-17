AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 15, 2019

Ruvalcaba and Buller

Cross Country | Carlos Ruvalcaba

Ruvalcaba turned in an outstanding junior season for the Roxana boys cross country team that included a pair of victories and a trip to the Class 1A state meet in Peoria. Ruvalcaba qualified for state as an individual by placing eighth in the Benton Sectional on Nov. 2. He finished 68th with a personal-best time of 16:04 at the state meet on Nov. 9. It was the second straight year he competed in Peoria. Ruvalcaba placed first at the Carlinville Invitational and the South Central Conference meet. He also had a sixth-place finish at the New Athens Regional and helped his boys team qualify for sectionals.

Hockey | Sam Buller

Buller helped the Bethalto Eagles begin the 2019-20 season with a 5-4 victory over the Highland Bulldogs on Nov. 5 at East Alton Ice Arena by scoring a pair of goals. It’s the first two-goal game of Buller’s prep hockey career. Buller, a junior at Civic Memorial, also helped Bethalto beat Highland for the third straight meeting and win its first season-opening game since 2016. Buller entered this season with 10 career goals. Last year, he scored seven goals and helped the Eagles win seven games and reach the MVCHA 1A championship finals against Triad.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter