AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 22, 2019

Turbyfill and Boulch

Football | Noah Turbyfill

Turbyfill, the senior quarterback for Civic Memorial, put a great cap to his prep career on Nov. 12. Turbyfill was named the Offensive Back of the Year at the Alton Knights of Columbus Quarterbacks Club Player of the Year banquet. He helped lead the Eagles to a 7-3 record in 2019, a share of the Mississippi Valley Conference title and an opening-round Class 4A home playoff game. On the season, Turbyfill threw for 1,801 yards and 15 touchdowns to 7 interceptions. He had a 58.3 percent completion percentage and an 103.5 quarterback rating. He rushed for another 112 yards and 5 TDs.

Soccer | Aaron Boulch

Boulch earned all-state honors after finishing with a career-high 21 goals and 16 assists and helping the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team place second in the Class 1A state tournament. Boulch, a senior, was the Explorers’ lone representative on the all-state team, selected by the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association. He’s also the fourth Marquette player in two years to be named on the all-state team. Boulch had two hat tricks and a pair of two-goal games this season. He also scored a goal in the Explorers’ 3-2 win over Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 1A state semifinals.

