AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 29, 2019

Snipes and Walker

Basketball | Adrenna Snipes

Snipes turned in an outstanding performance in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic, scoring 75 points in three games and helping the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team win the tournament with a 3-0 record. The sophomore scored 25 points against New Athens in the first round, 28 against Greenville in the semifinals and 22 against Columbia in the finals. Snipes, Marquette’s leading scorer at 18 points per game last year, hit a game-winning jumper as time expired in the Explorers’ 57-56 win over Greenville. She scored all of her 22 points in the first half in Marquette’s 76-40 victory over Columbia in the championship game.

Football | Nick Walker

A senior for the Civic Memorial football team, Walker was a two-sport star at linebacker and running back. He capped his final season earning an all-state nod from the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association in Class 4A. Walker led the Eagles in touchdowns with 11 on offense — 8 on the ground and 3 through the air — as well as leading them in tackles with 133. He accrued a team-best 58 solos and had 75 assists and 3 tackles for loss, along with one sack. He gained 667 total yards from scrimmage on offense. Overall, he helped CM go 7-3, earn a first-round home 4A playoff game and earn a share of the MVC title.

