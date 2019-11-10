AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: November 8, 2019

McClintock and Lucas

Soccer | Noah McClintock

McClintock played a key role for the Marquette Catholic boys soccer team in its victories over Columbia in the Breese Mater Dei Super-Sectional and Quincy Notre Dame in the Class 1A state semifinals. The senior scored the game-winning goal with 8:14 remaining in the first half in the Explorers’ 2-1 victory over Columbia in the super-sectional on Oct. 29. Three days later, he scored the game-winning penalty kick goal to lift Marquette to a 3-2 victory over Quincy Notre Dame in the state semifinals. The Explorers went on to finish second in the state after losing 2-1 to Chicago University High in the finals.

Volleyball | Macie Lucas

Lucas turned in another outstanding season for the Roxana volleyball team, recording 355 assists, 108 kills, 12 blocks and 149 digs and helping the Shells finish with their fourth straight winning season at 21-12. The junior finished with 9 kills, 13 assists and 6 digs to lift her team to a two-game victory over the Southwestern Piasa Birds at the Class 2A East Alton-Wood River Regional quarterfinals on Oct. 28. She had 4 kills and 8 assists in Roxana’s two-game loss to Mater Dei in the semifinals the next day. Lucas has helped the Shells win 72 matches in her three years on varsity.

