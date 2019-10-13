AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 11, 2019

Ilch and Roderfeld

Football | Michael Ilch

Ilch turned in a strong performance against the Litchfield Purple Panthers on Oct. 4, rushing for 100 yards on 5 carries with 2 touchdowns to lift the Roxana Shells to a 47-14 road victory. The Roxana senior scored both of his touchdowns in the first quarter. The effort helped the Shells improve to 2-4 with 3 regular season games remaining and kept their playoff hopes alive. Ilch now has 7 TDs on the season, surpassing last year’s total of 6. He also had 2-touchdown games against Vandalia and Hillsboro. Ilch earned second-team all-South Central Conference honors at running back in 2018.

Golf | William Roderfeld

A junior for the Marquette boys golf team, Roderfeld has done a good job playing at No. 1 this season. On Oct. 4, his efforts helped the Explorers capture the Prairie State Conference Tournament championship at Timber Lakes Golf Course in Staunton. Roderfeld carded a 76 at the PSC Tourney to pace Marquette, while securing medalist honors. He followed that up by shooting another 76 at the Class 1A Marquette Regional on Monday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course, leading the Explorers and advancing to the Zeigler-Royalton Sectional on Oct. 14 at Franklin County Country Club in West Frankfort as an individual.

