AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 18, 2019

Messinger and Newberry

Natalie Messinger | Golf

Messinger clinched a sectional tournament berth for the first time in her prep golf career after winning the Class 2A Mascoutah Regional individual championship with a career-best score of 75 on Oct. 10 at the Orchards Golf Course in Belleville. The junior became the first Alton golfer since Tori Hays in 2014 to capture a regional title. Messinger, who joined the Alton golf team last fall, won the regional by one stroke over Mascoutah’s Sophia Florek and became the only Redbird to qualify for the sectional round of the postseason.

Brody Newberry | Football

Newberry, a junior fullback for the EA-WR Oilers, turned in a heck of a day in their 66-6 drubbing of Kincaid South Fork in Week 7. He carried the ball 13 times for 175 yards and 4 touchdowns in EA-WR’s most lopsided victory since at least 1996, possibly the biggest in program history. Newberry’s performance also kept the Oilers playoff chances alive at 4-3 overall. EA-WR is looking to make the playoffs for a fourth straight year, which would be a program record.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter