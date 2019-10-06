AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: October 4, 2019

Vickrey and Scottberg

Cross Country | Riley Vickrey

Vickrey won her second Alton Invitational championship after placing first in the girls race with a time of 19:42 on Sept. 25 at Gordon Moore Park. The Marquette Catholic senior also won her second race of the 2019 season and the seventh of her prep career. Vickrey came out on top in the Alton meet her freshman year, winning with a 22:06. She also had a fifth-place finish at Alton when she was a sophomore. Vickrey won the Carlinville Early Meet with a personal-best 18:56 on Sept. 4 at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

Soccer | Parker Scottberg

Scottberg was a scoring machine for the Civic Memorial boys soccer team in its victories over Southwestern and Roxana. The sophomore scored 3 goals in CM’s 8-1 win over Southwestern on Sept. 23 and a career-high 4 in the 7-0 victory over Roxana 2 days later. Scottberg also had 2 assists in the 7-0 win over Gillespie on Sept. 28 that gave the Eagles their 10th victory of the season, matching last year’s total. Scottberg entered this week with a team-high 16 goals. Last year, he led CM with 17 goals to earn second-team all-Mississippi Valley Conference honors.

