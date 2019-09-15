AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: September 13, 2019

Turbyfill and Hoefert

Football | Noah Turbyfill

The senior quarterback for Civic Memorial, Turbyfill showed off his passing skills Sept. 6 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River. He threw for 176 yards on 13-of-16 passing and 4 touchdowns during a 43-6 win over the host Oilers. He also ran in a 2-point conversion and passed for another. Turbyfill’s TD throws were from 47, 10, 37 and 11 yards, with 2 each going to Kuron Parchmon and younger brother Logan Turbyfill. The senior signal caller threw for 1,111 yards and 6 TDs as a junior for the Eagles.

Tennis | Leah Hoefert

Hoefert, a senior for the Marquette girls tennis team, is off to a sizzling start to her final prep campaign. She went 3-0 in singles and 2-0 in doubles with her partner Kaya Thies last week. In singles, Hoefert had wins over Lauren Gegen of Roxana 6-3, 6-0, Hannah Allen of EA-WR 8-0 and Ella Mostoller of Mascoutah 6-4, 6-3. Mostoller was a state qualifier in singles as a sophomore last season. Hoefert played doubles at the Class A Triad Sectional in 2018 but didn’t advance to the state tournament.

